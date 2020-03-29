Come by Chance oil refinery will be shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Steelworkers Local 9316 president Glenn Nolan says the shut down process will begin today, but will take about 5 days to shut all operations down safely.
Nolan says the shut down will last months, until the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.
Hi Brothers & Sisters , Refinery update . Email : usw9316@gmail.com Be safe, share & God bless .
Posted by Glenn Nolan on Sunday, March 29, 2020
