Cresta Fund Management of Texas has finalized a deal to buy a majority share of the Come by Chance Oil Refinery from Silverpeak of New York.

That’s after the province agreed to a new 10-year environmental indemnity against past environmental liabilities up to a cap of $180 million. The full cost of the liabilities is not known, but they’re estimated to be between $34 million and $269 million.

As part of the deal, Cresta must maintain at least 200 full-time equivalent jobs at the refinery, about half of the workforce before COVID shut down the facility in 2020. The refinery will be renamed Braya Renewable Fuels and will be converted to produce renewable diesel and sustainable jet fuel.

Cresta will also have to maintain fuel supply to Newfoundland.