It was an exciting night for 18-year-old Alex Newhook of St. John’s as he was drafted 16th overall by the Colorado Avalanche.

One last thing: you may have noticed that Alex Newhook’s buddies are here to support him… AND THEY ARE PUMPED#NHLDraft #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/P5ob2elJEu — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 22, 2019

Newhook has spent the last two seasons with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League, where he’s produced 168 points in 98 career regular-season games and 33 points in 27 total postseason contests.

He was the 13th-rated North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2019 draft, moving up from the No. 16 spot in the midterm rankings.