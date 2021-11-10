Four vehicles suffered extensive damage in two separate collisions Tuesday, however there were no serious injuries reported.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bennett Avenue and Carson Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. An SUV and full-size pickup truck collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Debris and fluid was also strewn across the intersection. Paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles involved and there were no serious injuries reported.

At about 9:45 p.m. a collision at the intersection of Freshwater Road and Empire Avenue significantly damaged a compact SUV and sedan. The force of the collision drove the sedan into a traffic light pole, causing one of the overhead lights to break. It was left dangling by its safety chain.

Paramedics assessed all three occupants of the two vehicles, none of whom went to hospital. Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was cleaned up.