(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A two-vehicle collision Monday evening caused significant traffic disruption at a busy St. John’s intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Thorburn Road and O’Leary Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with a considerable amount of damage blocking the intersection.

A paramedic with Eastern Health speaks with the driver of a car involved in a collision. The driver, who was the lone occupant of his vehicle, was not transported to hospital. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Paramedics assessed the driver of one of the vehicles involved, but did not take hem to hospital. Three occupants of the second vehicle walked to the back of an ambulance where at least one was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Paramedics assess the damage to two vehicles following a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Traffic was partially blocked in all directions as emergency crews worked. An employee of a local automotive maintenance company assisted first responders with traffic control until the scene could be secured by police.

SJRFD Captain Jason Penney empties a container of absorbent at the scene of a collision in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Captain Jason Penney looks on as absorbent is spread over fluids from a car involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
