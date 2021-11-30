A two-vehicle collision Monday evening caused significant traffic disruption at a busy St. John’s intersection.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Thorburn Road and O’Leary Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with a considerable amount of damage blocking the intersection.

Paramedics assessed the driver of one of the vehicles involved, but did not take hem to hospital. Three occupants of the second vehicle walked to the back of an ambulance where at least one was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Traffic was partially blocked in all directions as emergency crews worked. An employee of a local automotive maintenance company assisted first responders with traffic control until the scene could be secured by police.