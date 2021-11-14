SHARE
(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection slowed traffic, already congested by a nearby promotional event.

At about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive following a traffic collision, which caused moderate damage to both the sedan and SUV involved.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were no serious injuries reported. Paramedics assessed one person at the scene, though it wasn’t known at the time if they were transported to hospital.

A paramedic also accompanied a child, who was an occupant of the SUV, to a waiting family member. The boy held tightly to a teddy bear, given to him by emergency personnel. Emergency services often carry stuffed animals in their vehicles to give to children who were involved in traumatic or stressful events.

A paramedic accompanies a young child to a waiting family member following a two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The collision happened next to a parking lot which was housing a promotional event for Coca-Cola. The company was kicking off its first ever cross-country Deliver The Magic tour, which will see the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Truck stop in over 100 communities across Canada.

Thousands gathered in the cold, damp, and dark to welcome Santa and help kick off Coca-Cola’s Holiday Truck Tour. (Earl Noble / NTV News)