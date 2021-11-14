A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection slowed traffic, already congested by a nearby promotional event.

At about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive following a traffic collision, which caused moderate damage to both the sedan and SUV involved.

There were no serious injuries reported. Paramedics assessed one person at the scene, though it wasn’t known at the time if they were transported to hospital.

A paramedic also accompanied a child, who was an occupant of the SUV, to a waiting family member. The boy held tightly to a teddy bear, given to him by emergency personnel. Emergency services often carry stuffed animals in their vehicles to give to children who were involved in traumatic or stressful events.

The collision happened next to a parking lot which was housing a promotional event for Coca-Cola. The company was kicking off its first ever cross-country Deliver The Magic tour, which will see the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Truck stop in over 100 communities across Canada.