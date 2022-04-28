A two-vehicle collision in the Town of Paradise on Wednesday evening sent one person to hospital and caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Topsail Road, near Trails End Drive, shortly before 8 p.m. A car and SUV had collided near the entrance to a gas station. The collision caused the SUV to crash into a light pole, knocking to the ground the light from above. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Paramedics with Eastern Health assessed the occupants of the vehicles, taking one person to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Westbound traffic on the busy road was slowed considerably as personnel attended the scene and while the damaged vehicles were removed.