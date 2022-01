A two-vehicle collision in Mount Pearl caused significant damage to the two vehicles involved, but did not result in any injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Bruce Street in Donovan’s Industrial Park at about 7:30 p.m. It caused significant damage to the car and SUV involved. Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles on the scene. No one was taken to hospital.

Traffic was slowed as crews attended the scene, and as the vehicles were removed.