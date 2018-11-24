Police are investigating a fatal motor-vehicle collision that happened just before 3:30 a.m. in Mount Pearl.

A taxi was heading east on Ruth Avenue when it struck a 55-year-old Mount Pearl man. The man appears to have been in the roadway at the time of the collision.

Police say the man later died of his injuries at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

No charges have been laid at this time. Accident investigators are are asking residents on Ruth Avenue who may have CCTV systems on their property to contact the RNC if they have any relevant footage. Additionally, anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.