A two-vehicle collision has caused significant damage to both vehicles, but resulted in no serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bennett Ave. and Carson Ave. shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. An SUV and full-size pickup truck collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Debris and fluid was also strewn across the intersection.

Paramedics assessed all occupants of the vehicles involved and there were no serious injuries reported.