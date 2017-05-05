The College of the North Atlantic is cutting seven programs and 11 permanent jobs next fall as a result of low enrolment.

Also, because the college completed extra sections of various program offerings this academic year, 34 contractual faculty will not be renewed.

“These decisions, while difficult, are based on the best evidence that we have to determine the potential demand for graduates, their potential for employment and the skills and trades that employers are indicating they need,” said Interim President and CEO Elizabeth Kidd. “As a college, our ability to respond to the demands of the labour market is key and we want to ensure that our students have every opportunity for success upon graduation. These factors are at the very heart of the decision making regarding what programs we offer in a given academic year.”

The permanent programs and campuses affected are Welding (Baie Verte); Process Operations Engineering Technology (Corner Brook); Industrial Mechanic – Millwright (Happy Valley-Goose Bay); Health Informatics (Distributed Learning); Cook (Seal Cove); Construction/Industrial Electrician (St. Anthony); and Chemical Process Engineering Technology – Co-op (Ridge Road).

While examining enrollment applications it was determined that five program offerings which had originally be scheduled for suspension had seen an increase in applications, resulting in their continued temporary offering for 2017-2018, these programs include: Powerline Technician (Bay St. George and Seal Cove); Heavy Equipment Operator (Bonavista and Seal Cove); and Carpenter (Happy Valley-Goose Bay).