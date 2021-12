The Newfoundland and Labrador College of Family Physicians has sent a scathing letter to Premier Andrew Furey complaining about Health Minister John Haggie’s attitude at a recent meeting on recruitment They called the meeting an “unmitigated disaster”. Haggie released a statement saying it’s unfortunate that those attending the meeting felt frustrated and dissatisfied and encourages them to reach out with any questions. The premier has reached out to the group to offer another meeting.