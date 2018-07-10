Ray O’Neill, a former deputy mayor of St. John’s, died on Sunday after a lengthy illness. O’Neill was 72.

St John’s Mayor Danny Breen – as well as many current and former city officials – expressed condolences to the O’Neill family.

O’Neill was a well-respected city councillor and deputy mayor for St. John’s. He also spent time as the president of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador.

O’Neill will be resting at Carnell’s Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday with a funeral service to follow on Friday morning at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist.