Health officials in the province and across the country are urging people to practice social distancing, and Colemans grocery is doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery store has started the process of installing plexiglass at each of their checkouts.

Colemans Grocery also announced a temporary dedicated shopping hour for senior citizens, those with disabilities and the immunocompromised, effective Tuesday, March 17th.

The move is designed to help ensure these customers are able to shop in less crowded aisles in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Store hours vary by location and can be found at colemans.ca