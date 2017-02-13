Coldwater Cowboy pleads guilty to assault charge

Morris Anstey, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault against a female victim in provincial court in Gander on Monday.

Anstey is well known for his role of skipper on the Sebastian Sails on the Coldwater Cowboys series on the Discovery Channel.

Back in August, Anstey was at a party where he was charged with grabbing a woman by her feet and dragging her onto the kitchen floor. He admitted guilt to the assault charge in a joint submission, but the Crown agreed not to bring forward details of a sexual assault charge because of lack of evidence.

As a result, Mr. Anstey was fined $1,500.