An area of low pressure will depart into the Labrador Sea overnight. This will bring the cold air back across the Island from west to east, setting us up for a cold night and cold day Thursday. Highs on Thursday will struggle to reach freezing for all areas. Areas of onshore flurries will develop across the West Coast overnight, but will end by Thursday morning. Local amounts as much as 5 cm possible in the lower elevations. The higher terrain could see a little more. Roads across western regions may be slippery overnight and Thursday morning.

Labrador will see snow and wind along the coast overnight. In fact, winds along the North Coast may gust as high as 120 km/h due to what’s called a ‘Sting Jet’. Winds along coastal Labrador will decrease overnight as the low moves away. Snow will end as well. Temperatures fall to the minus teens in the Lab West and minus single digits along the coast. Expect sun and cloud for Thursday, with highs between -4 (east) and -10 (west).

Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Warnings remain in effect for northern Labrador tonight.