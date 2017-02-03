Cold weekend ahead

Arctic air will settle across the Province this weekend, setting the stage for a cold couple of days. Onshore flurries and squalls will persist along the West Coast, Burin Peninsula and southern parts of the Avalon Friday night into Saturday and possibly Sunday. Areas outside of that will see some sunshine both days, and mainly clear skies at night.

The next weather maker comes in Monday and looks to bring significant snow to most of the Island. As it stands now a solid 10-15 cm looks likely on the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, with more to the west due to the fluff factor.

For more details check out my vlog above.

Have a great weekend!

Eddie