There is a sad ending to the search for missing cow, Coco. In an attempt to capture the 1,000 pound animal, a man suffered facial injuries after being struck by the cow. He required over 40 stitches. The cow, which had only recently been taken in from pasture, jumped the fence and escaped.

Barry Scott feared the animal would hurt someone and kept searching for it. The cow was recently spotted in a backyard. Wildlife officials were called and they tried to tranquilize the animal. They put two darts into Coco, but they appeared to have little or no affect, and the decision was made to put Coco down.