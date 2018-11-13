Police on the west coast have seized a half pound of cocaine and arrested two men – and say more arrests are expected. Police say they seized about a half of a pound of cocaine, a quantity of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and over $12,000 in cash when they searched a house in Stephenville. The search was part of Project Bruin. Arrested are 38-year-old Raymond Patrick McLean of Stephenville and 32-year-old Shamus Kenyon Harris of Corner Brook.

They have been with charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; trafficking cocaine; as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.