Convicted of possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking in 2017, and sentenced to two years in prison, a Marystown man appealed the decision and won. A new trial was ordered and he was again convicted on the same grounds that he won the appeal on.

Dennis Brake, 40, appeared via video in court this morning. He was originally sentenced in Grand Bank to two years in prison but released on appeal after servicing just over a week. He appealed on the grounds that he didn’t know what was in the package that police found in a car that he was a passenger in. It contained a kilogram of cocaine, estimated between $45,000 and $75,000. The Crown is seeking the same sentence imposed in 2017 – two years. The defense takes no issue with the recommendation but requests that it be a federal sentence, two years plus a day.