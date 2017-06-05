The College of the North Atlantic says it’s business as usual at its Qatar campus after four other countries cut diplomatic ties with the country.

“We are monitoring the news of regional countries cutting ties with Qatar, and we are continuing to have an open line of communication with the Canadian Embassy in Qatar, and with all employees and students here at the College,” the college said in a statement.

“The Canadian Embassy has not advised Canadians to do anything differently today, and so we are advising our staff and students that it is business as usual. The Canadian Embassy in Doha has not changed the official risk level — it remains the same. At this point, while this situation is of political and diplomatic concern, there has been no indication that there is any increased security risk to our staff or students. In fact, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar stressed that this situation will not affect the normal course of life of the citizens and residents of the State.

“We have classes going on without interruption, and students are preparing for Intersession exams in two weeks. It is the Holy Month of Ramadan, and the College and the Country are continuing to follow the Ramadan hours of operation, and customary evening Iftar and Sohoor gatherings.”

College of the North Atlantic–Qatar (CNA-Q) has been a branch campus since 2002.