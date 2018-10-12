For the second time in as many weeks, the College of the North Atlantic campus on Prince Philip Drive in St. John’s has been closed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department are all on the scene at this hour. In fact, a canine unit also arrived on the scene just minutes ago. Several police cruisers are also parked at the campus.

Several sources are telling NTV News that the school has received another bomb threat, although it’s not confirmed. Students and staff have been told to leave and the campus is closed for the remainder of the day.

CNA, of course, grabbed headlines recently when the campus was shut down and evacuated following a threat.

