Lawyers for the three accused in a murder conspiracy trial have opted not to call any evidence in their defense. John Squires, Brandon Glasco and Shane Clarke all stand accused of plotting to kill another man. Yesterday, the Crown closed its case and today they said that some of the evidence presented at trial didn’t unfold the way he had imagined, and request additional time to prepare his final submissions. A major component of the trial has been wire taps and the Crown will need to address both the identity of those involved and prove that they conspired to kill someone. Lawyers for the three men say they expect to be brief in their closing remarks which is now set for next Wednesday.