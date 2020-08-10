The province is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to two active cases.

The new confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. He is a close contact of the woman who tested positive on Friday. She had been granted an exemption to travel to the province on a direct flight from Toronto last Thursday.

Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine. As the individual was a close contact of the existing case, he has been self-isolating.

Two hundred and sixty-three people have recovered from the virus. To date, 27,050 people have been tested.