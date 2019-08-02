Oil spilled from the Hibernia platform has dissipated to the point that cleanup operations are no longer possible.

It’s been two weeks since Hibernia reported a 12,000-litre oil spill from its platform. Six dead birds have been observed because of the spill, and production remains shut down at the platform, located 350 kilometres east of St. John’s.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador offshore petroleum board has been monitoring Hibernia’s response to the spill. Satellite imagery, vessel and aerial surveillance have confirmed that concentrations of oil have decreased to the point that mechanical recovery and dispersion operations are no longer possible.

The C-NLOPB’s formal investigation into the spill continues.