Mary Queen of Peace School on Torbay Road suffered significant damage. A large portion of its roof has been torn from the building. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Hurricane Larry battered eastern Newfoundland overnight, leaving many property owners to clean up damage Saturday morning.

Many roads in the St. John’s metro area are littered by debris and fallen tree limbs. Crews with the City of St. John’s are working to remove hazards from roads and sidewalks. Residents are asked to stay off the roads except for essential purposes. Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, and Victoria Park are also closed until City crews can assess damage and remove debris.

The City of St. John’s will be opening two drop-off locations on Sunday so residents can discard yard waste. They will be at Quidi Vidi Lake, at the gravel parking lot opposite the Royal Canadian Legion on The Boulevard, and at Bowring Park, in the west parking lot. Residents are reminded that only tree branches and leaves will be accepted.

Pine Bud Avenue. Many roads in the region are covered with debris and fallen tree limbs. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
City of St. John’s employees offload debris at a drop-off site near Quidi Vidi Lake. Priority is to reopen roads and sidewalks. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Upwards of 60,000 customers lost power during the storm.  Crews with Newfoundland Power are out in full force trying to repair cracked poles and downed power lines. Residents are asked to be patient as crews work through the outages.

Newfoundland Power employees work to replace a cracked pole on Logy Bay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
This tree took down power lines on Prowse Avenue during the height of the storm. Area residents are still without power. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was responding to incidents of highway damage on the Avalon Peninsula. Route 90 to St. Vincent’s has been damaged and drivers were advised to stay away from the area.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent has been heavily damaged.  Its roof collapsed after event organizers cancelled last night’s sold out show featuring April Wine, Honeymoon Suite, and the Northern Pikes. The 10-day festival was scheduled to run until Sept.18. There has been no word on the remaining acts.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent has suffered significant damage, completely collapsing upon itself. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Deputy Chief Roger Hounsell of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department has says department responded to around 40 calls for service during the storm. They brought in extra personnel and vehicles to handle the volume of calls, mostly for downed wires and trees. The City’s Emergency Operations Centre was also fully staffed.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department have been responding to calls for service consistently since the storm began. Here, firefighter Jodi Wood removes a tree that had fallen across a resident’s entrance. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Many property owners are assessing damage caused by Hurricane Larry. From torn roofs, to broken fences and missing siding, the damage caused by last night’s wind is widespread.

Pine Bud Avenue. Several trees in the metro area have been uprooted. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fort Waldegrave. The female resident home at the time was uninjured. The structure of the roof remains intact. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
This home at the bottom of Signal Hill Road has lost part of its roof structure. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The Prowse Avenue area was hit hard. This backyard tree narrowly missed two homes. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The windows on this building at Rawlins Cross shattered in the storm, scattering glass across the sidewalk and roadway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Cashin Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Bannerman Park. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Elizabeth Avenue. Many roads have been narrowed by debris and fallen tree limbs. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The east end of Topsail Road also saw significant damage from fallen trees, including power lines downed by a fallen tree. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Bannerman Park. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
