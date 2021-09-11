Hurricane Larry battered eastern Newfoundland overnight, leaving many property owners to clean up damage Saturday morning.

Many roads in the St. John’s metro area are littered by debris and fallen tree limbs. Crews with the City of St. John’s are working to remove hazards from roads and sidewalks. Residents are asked to stay off the roads except for essential purposes. Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, and Victoria Park are also closed until City crews can assess damage and remove debris.

The City of St. John’s will be opening two drop-off locations on Sunday so residents can discard yard waste. They will be at Quidi Vidi Lake, at the gravel parking lot opposite the Royal Canadian Legion on The Boulevard, and at Bowring Park, in the west parking lot. Residents are reminded that only tree branches and leaves will be accepted.

Upwards of 60,000 customers lost power during the storm. Crews with Newfoundland Power are out in full force trying to repair cracked poles and downed power lines. Residents are asked to be patient as crews work through the outages.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was responding to incidents of highway damage on the Avalon Peninsula. Route 90 to St. Vincent’s has been damaged and drivers were advised to stay away from the area.

The Iceberg Alley Performance Tent has been heavily damaged. Its roof collapsed after event organizers cancelled last night’s sold out show featuring April Wine, Honeymoon Suite, and the Northern Pikes. The 10-day festival was scheduled to run until Sept.18. There has been no word on the remaining acts.

Deputy Chief Roger Hounsell of the St. John’s Regional Fire Department has says department responded to around 40 calls for service during the storm. They brought in extra personnel and vehicles to handle the volume of calls, mostly for downed wires and trees. The City’s Emergency Operations Centre was also fully staffed.

Many property owners are assessing damage caused by Hurricane Larry. From torn roofs, to broken fences and missing siding, the damage caused by last night’s wind is widespread.