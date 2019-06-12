The Outer Ring Road from the Kenmount Road interchange to the Logy Bay Road interchange will be closed on Sunday, June 23 from 8 AM to 4 PM for a litter and debris cleanup.
During the cleanup, barricades will also be erected, prohibiting access at all entry points:
- Logy Bay Road
- Torbay Road
- Portugal Cove Road
- Allandale Road
- Team Gushue Highway
- Thorburn Road
- Kenmount Road
Individuals or groups who wish to participate must register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/outer-ring-road-clean-up-tickets-63032887062 and children 15 and under must have adult supervision.
