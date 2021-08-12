As K-to-12 students discover what September will look like, so are staff and students at Memorial University.

Students attending MUN in the fall are still being encouraged to mask-up, and there could potentially be more mask mandates put in place before the fall semester begins.

Vaccinations are also being highly encouraged, and administration say they hope to break down barriers, so more students can get the shot. However, not all students will be back on campus, as some class size restrictions will be put in place.