Clarenville to celebrate with own trophy despite controversial Herder loss

Clarenville woke up to a hockey hangover Monday morning, but it’s the way the party was crashed that has the country talking.

The Harbour Grace CeeBee Stars are 2017 provincial senior hockey champions after the most controversial goal in the Herder Memorial tournament’s 80-plus years of competition.

The Clarenville Caribous on the ice knew right away: video of the game shows the puck going under the side of the net, not between the posts. Despite heavy protest, the goal stood and the CeeBee Stars won 4-3.

“The most disappointing thing of all is how the referees handle this,” said Fraser Russell, the mayor of Clarenville and father of the Caribous’ captain, Dustin. “There were two contradicting explanations given to the captain and the goalie. To say it hit the goalie and went in then say it hit a stick and went in, simply isn’t true.”

The Clarenville Caribous say they feel cheated. Head coach Rebecca Russell released a statement saying “this was a major disgrace for HNL (Hockey NL) and all involved.”

“No one will remember how it went in, they’ll just remember the score,” said CeeBee Stars captain Sam Roberts. “They’ll remember we are winners.”

But Caribou fans will always remember how the puck went in. For them, it’s an asterisk next to the names of the 2017 Herder Memorial Champions as they celebrate what was a hard-fought series that went the distance.

In the meantime, the town of Clarenville and the Caribous will be celebrating as well.

“Our town just has too much pride and too much spirit, so we will go on with our own Herder celebrations just as if we won it,” said Mayor Russell. “We will have our own Herder trophy and will show our town that we are the best team in the province. It’s just too much that has been taken away from us by a terrible injustice.”

Hockey NL president Jack Lee was on vacation during the Herder Memorial Championship. The organization tells NTV News that they are preparing a statement to be released later on Monday.