RCMP in Clarenville are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Christopher Honsinger. 61-year old Honsinger is described as approximately 6 foot tall, weighing 170lbs, and was last seen around 10:00pm on Sunday in the Arnold’s Cove area. He may be wearing a camouflage hat, a red and black plaid jacket, and black jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2011 maroon Dodge Caravan, license plate JDD 981. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 466-3211.

