Cross-country skiers and snowshoers in Clarenville are getting a record-breaking season this year. Volunteers at the Clarenville Nordic Ski Club say they could be open well into May. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
overcast clouds
3°C
3°
3°
93%
10.8kmh
90%
Fri
5°
Sat
1°
Sun
4°
Mon
4°
Tue
5°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.