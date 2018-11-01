Clarenville RCMP received a report that an ATM from the Clarenville Car Wash was stolen sometime overnight on Thursday Oct. 25, 2018.

The following day, several thousand dollars worth of first aid training supplies was reported stolen from a vehicle in Clarenville.

A traffic stop was conducted on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 27, in Clarenville in relation to these two investigations and police recovered a stolen vehicle from St. John’s.

Evidence was found that lead police to believe that the stolen vehicle had been used in the theft of the ATM.

The investigation was ongoing throughout the weekend, and a second vehicle was recovered Monday evening, Oct. 29, where the stolen first aid materials were recovered.

Clarenville RCMP have charged an adult male and female with possession of stolen property related to the recovered vehicle. The female was subsequently charged with possession of stolen property related to the first aid supplies.

The investigation into the theft of the ATM is ongoing.