The City of St. John’s will offer recycling collection once a month until further notice.
For the next two weeks – April 20 to May 1 – the City of St. John’s will collect recycling at the curb.
Recycling will be collected on your regularly scheduled day; there is no limit to the number of bags you can put out for recycling. Recycling will be collected from Area A residents April 20-24 and Area B residents April 27-May 1.
The City will offer recycling collection once a month until further notice.-Advertisement-
For the next two weeks recycling will be collected at the curb on your regular collection day:
A Areas -> April 20-24
B Areas -> April 27-May 1
See all details at: https://t.co/s4exmxMYcN pic.twitter.com/VmpfAwtbZw
— City of St. John's (@CityofStJohns) April 16, 2020
The next recycling collection for Area A will be the week of May 19-22; Area B will next be collected May 25-29.
Please also note: On Monday, April 20 (St. George’s Day):
- Garbage collection for Area 1 will be proceed as per usual.
- Parking regulations will be enforced as Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday.
- Robin Hood Bay is open for commercial and municipal customers only on Monday; the Residential Drop-Off remains closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.