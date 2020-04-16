The City of St. John’s will offer recycling collection once a month until further notice.

For the next two weeks – April 20 to May 1 – the City of St. John’s will collect recycling at the curb.

Recycling will be collected on your regularly scheduled day; there is no limit to the number of bags you can put out for recycling. Recycling will be collected from Area A residents April 20-24 and Area B residents April 27-May 1.

A Areas -> April 20-24

The next recycling collection for Area A will be the week of May 19-22; Area B will next be collected May 25-29.

