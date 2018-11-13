Since 2015 the city has been planning to replace a 100 year-old underground water and sewer infrastructure, and now they are planning the next phase of the project.

Last year the the first phase of the five year project was completed by early July with construction from Queen Street to Adelaide Street.

The city is holding an information session at Rocket Bakery on Friday November. 16, at 10:30 am, where they are encouraging business owners and residents, especially those who are in the next section, from Bishop’s Cove to Ayre’s Cove, to attend and discuss their concerns.