The City of St. John’s will no longer be replacing damaged and broken parking meters, and all remaining meters have been removed from city streets.

This spring, new parking pay stations will be installed downtown and throughout the city. The city says during this transition period from parking meters to pay stations, two-hour and four-hour timed parking area signs are being installed in all areas that were previously pay-by-meter.

Motorists are to look for the signage and obey the time limit set in each area. The city also notes its ticketing by-law was amended to address issues with vehicles parking in timed parking areas longer than the set time limit.