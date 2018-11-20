The City of St. John’s is installing Timed Free Parking Zones as a temporary solution in areas where there are missing or broken parking meters. The City was heavily criticized when word got out that they were considering ticketing drivers who parked at broken meters. The upcoming zones will be marked with signs to indicate whether they are a 2 or 4-hour free parking area.

Proposed areas for 2-hour free parking zones:

Duckworth Street (Cochrane Street to Cavendish Square)

Freshwater Road (near Leo’s and Ches’s restaurants – currently 4 hour)

Harvey Road (across from Tim Horton’s / Paramount Building – currently 4 hour)

Rawlins Cross lot (currently 4 hour)

Water Street (Prescott Street to Gill’s Cove – currently 4 hour)

Proposed areas for 4-hour free parking zones:

George Street (Springdale Street to Waldegrave Street)

Lemarchant Road (Pleasant Street to Lime Street)

Cavendish Square

Cathedral Street

Church Hill

Duckworth Street (East of Cavendish Square)

New Gower Street (west of Springdale Street)

The City is still working on implementing their five-year plan for a paid parking management strategy, a plan that includes new meters and pay stations that will be phased in early next year.