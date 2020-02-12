The blizzard of January 17, 2020 continues to have a significant impact on winter operations.

The City’s 2020 budget for snow clearing is approximately $17.5 million.

At this point, according to Mayor Danny Breen, we can estimate that our 2020 snow clearing budget could be exceeded by $4 – $5 million dollars.

This is an approximate total figure and takes into account staff overtime, contracted snow removal costs, fleet expenses, fuel and other supplies.

The exact overage is highly dependent on the weather for the rest of this winter season.

Another key factor is how much the City can recover from the disaster relief assistance provided by the federal government; this number will not be known until much later in 2020.