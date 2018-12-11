Due to the amount of snow that has fallen already this year, the City of St. John’s has decided to implement the winter on-street parking ban early. Typically the winter parking ban takes effect in early January, but this year it will go into effect at 12:30am Thursday, December 13th.

The ban effects streets outside the downtown area daily from 12:30am-7:30am and tickets will be handed out regardless of snow or street conditions. An early morning ban will affect Water Street from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street as well as Duckworth Street from New Gower Street to Cochrane Street daily from 4am-6am. Vehicles found in violation will be ticketed or towed.

The on-street winter parking ban will be lifted when conditions are favourable, usually in early April.