The City of St. John’s has announced it will not be charging interest on commercial and residential property taxes or water meter tax up to Aug. 31, 2020.

City Council is announcing a number of changes to reduce the tax burden on residents and businesses during these challenging times. Effective immediately, the city will not be charging interest on commercial and residential property taxes or water meter tax up to and including Aug. 31, 2020.

This relief does not apply to Robin Hood Bay tipping fees. However, the scheduled tipping fee increase from $67.60 to $75 has been delayed from April 1, 2020 to Aug. 1, 2020.

“We recognize the pressure individuals and business owners are currently under and hope that deferring the need to pay tax for a six-month period will alleviate some of that burden,” says Mayor Danny Breen.

To further alleviate the pressures, commercial property owners will see the vacancy allowance claim period extended. Claims for the first quarter normally due April 30, 2020 are not due until May 31, 2020. Finally, the commercial tax bills for the second quarter normally sent early May will now be sent in early June.

In order to keep taxpayers informed, bills will still be issued and sent. However, taxpayers will automatically not be charged interest on late payments.

Tax payments can still be made online and through bank deduction. Some property owners have their tax and mortgage payments combined by their bank. If your taxes are paid through your bank and you need relief from your payments, you will need to contact your bank to discuss options.

“We want to assure developers and residents that despite the current crisis, the city is still working to provide service and willing to assist with permit applications and other essential services, but for the safety of everyone, our contact with the public should and will be limited whenever possible to online or remote interactions,” added Mayor Breen.

On March 20, all City buildings including City Hall were closed to the general public. Up-to-date information about City programs and services is available at stjohns.ca/covid-19.