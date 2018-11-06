The City of St. John’s has announced its annual food drive. The week of Monday November 19th through Friday the 23rd, the City will be collecting non-perishable foods in support of the Community Food Sharing Association. If you would like to contribute, package non-perishable food items and place it in a visible area outside your home by 8am on your scheduled garbage day. Since the first food drive in 2014, residents of St. John’s have donated over 450,000 pounds of non-perishable food to the Community Food Sharing Association.

