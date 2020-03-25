The City of Mount Pearl will be waiving all interest on business tax, commercial property tax, residential tax, and water bills until September 30, 2020.

This is to help offset some of the economic impact that has been felt by businesses and residents during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, says the city.

We recognize the economic impact #COVID19 has had on our businesses and residents. To help offset this, we are waiving all interest on business tax, commercial property tax, residential tax and water bills until September 30, 2020. https://t.co/xpIc4YvjRj#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/TSckxmLaLz — City of Mount Pearl (@Mount_Pearl) March 25, 2020

“We want the businesses and residents of Mount Pearl to be focused on their health and not worry about whether they can pay their bills” said Mayor Dave Aker “We know this is a stressful time for everyone and we hope this offers some relief to our community.”

In a press release the City of Mount Pearl says tax bills will still be mailed at the usual time this summer, but taxpayers will not be charged interest on late payments prior to September 30th. Some property owners have their tax and mortgage payments combined by their bank, in these cases individuals must contact their bank for options if relief is required.