To assist with parking issues in the downtown and to get cars off streets as the clean-up continues, the City of St. John’s has arranged free overnight parking at downtown garages:
- Parking will be free all evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage, 10 New Gower Street except when there is an event at Mile One Centre.
- Parking will be free at the 351 Water Street garage from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. On Friday and Saturday nights regular parking rates will apply at 351 Water Street. The flat rate on the weekends is $10 per night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and $15 for the day.
- Parking at the Atlantic Place Parking Garage (Sonco), 1 Clift’s Baird’s Cove, will be free Monday to Thursday for up to 75 vehicles on Levels D and E. Cars must be in the garage between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will have to remain in place until after 6:30 a.m. when the exit door is open and a booth attendant is in place. Vehicles in place after 8 a.m. will pay regular rates. This garage will be available beginning Thursday, January 23.
This free parking arrangement is for residents in the downtown only; proof of address will be required. Please see the map to determine eligibility.
