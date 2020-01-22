To assist with parking issues in the downtown and to get cars off streets as the clean-up continues, the City of St. John’s has arranged free overnight parking at downtown garages:

Parking will be free all evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage, 10 New Gower Street except when there is an event at Mile One Centre.

Parking will be free at the 351 Water Street garage from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. On Friday and Saturday nights regular parking rates will apply at 351 Water Street. The flat rate on the weekends is $10 per night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and $15 for the day.

Parking at the Atlantic Place Parking Garage (Sonco), 1 Clift’s Baird’s Cove, will be free Monday to Thursday for up to 75 vehicles on Levels D and E. Cars must be in the garage between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will have to remain in place until after 6:30 a.m. when the exit door is open and a booth attendant is in place. Vehicles in place after 8 a.m. will pay regular rates. This garage will be available beginning Thursday, January 23.

This free parking arrangement is for residents in the downtown only; proof of address will be required. Please see the map to determine eligibility.