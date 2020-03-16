Effective immediately, the 24-hour parking ban outside of the Downtown and Business District area, imposed during the State of Emergency, has been lifted.
All other parking restrictions remain in effect for the remainder of the winter season:
- The regular parking ban outside the downtown is still in effect from 12:30am-7:30am
- The Business District Winter Parking Restriction remains in effect. Vehicles are not allowed to park in the early morning between 4 and 6 a.m., regardless of street or snow conditions, on:
- Water Street, from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street
- Duckworth, from New Gower Street to Cochrane Street
- From December 1 to March 31 parking is prohibited 24 hours a day on streets designated as Snow Routes. These streets can be located anywhere in the city, not just downtown, and are clearly marked with permanent signs affixed to utility poles.
- On-street parking in the Downtown is restricted for the remainder of the winter on streets which are scheduled for snow removal operations between 12:30 and 7:30 a.m. The list of streets scheduled for snow removal is updated daily and is available by 3 p.m. each day:
- webpage map.stjohns.ca/snow
- By email. Sign up by choosing Snow Removal (Downtown) at e-updates.
- Call 311 or 576-SNOW (7669)
- Check for signs placed in snowbanks at the ends of the streets
-Advertisement-