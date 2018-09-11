The City of St. John’s is asking residents living in the Long Pond Water Supply area to notify the City if they are experiencing discoloured water. Manganese levels are decreasing, however the issue is not fully resolved. The water is still safe to drink, but children under the age of one should have formula, food, or water prepared with an alternative water source. Daily testing is ongoing, and the City says it is helpful to know which areas are still experiencing the problem. Issues can be reported to the 311 St. John’s app, the City’s website, by emailing accessstjohns@stjohns.ca, or by calling 311 or 709-754-2489.

