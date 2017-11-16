Former Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador president Churence Rogers has won the Liberal nomination in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

Fellow candidate Pete Soucy conceded defeat on his Facebook page Thursday.

“We came up a little short, folks,” Soucy wrote. “It was very close. Congratulations to the Liberal Candidate for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Mr. Churence Rogers. We wish him the very best in the Dec. 11 by-election.”

Mike Windsor was nominated as the Conservative candidate last weekend. The NDP have not yet nominated a candidate.

Voters go to the polls to elect a new MP to replace Judy Foote on Dec. 11.