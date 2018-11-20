With Black Friday sales just a few days away, parcels are already backing up because of the Canada Post labour disruption. In fact, there are fears that many Christmas packages won’t arrive in time. There are also many businesses who aren’t able to receive supplies and others who aren’t able to ship to customers in a timely manner.

But some retailers, like at Grant’s Sports Excellence in Grand Falls-Windsor, who have been competing against online stores, say this is all good for their business. As fears grow over shipping issues, they’re seeing an increase in traffic in local stores, just in time for the Christmas shopping rush.