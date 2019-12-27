People in Deer Lake made sure that a group of stranded passengers at the Holiday Inn didn’t go hungry on Christmas day.

Karen KayCee posted on Facebook that the flight she on was diverted early Christmas morning – leaving a group stranded at the Holiday Inn Deer Lake with no food, and no way back to the airport.

The Salvation Army and people of Deer Lake stepped up, she wrote, leaving their own Christmas dinners to provide one for the stranded passengers.

This. After our full flight was diverted early Christmas morning, we found ourselves stranded at Holiday Inn Deer Lake… Posted by Karen KayCee on Wednesday, December 25, 2019