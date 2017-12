A 68-year-old man once known for his brightly-lit Christmas pickup truck has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting five children in the 1960s and ’70s.

Chris Snow was found guilty of 12 sex-related crimes. The judge called Snow’s actions despicable. He said the children, as young as six years old, were preyed upon, taken advantage of, and had no way to escape.

Three of the five victims spoke of the scarring emotional trauma of what Snow did.