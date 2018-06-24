It was a very special weekend for a young boy in Stephenville who is already planning his first wilderness adventure, thanks to the Children’s Wish Foundation. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.