Two children were injured following two separate traffic collisions in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews first responded to the intersection of Thorburn Road and Goldstone Street at about 2:45 p.m. following a t-bone collision. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and caused shattered glass to be strewn over a large portion of the road.

Between the two vehicles, several children were involved in the collision. Paramedics took one young child to hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was slowed considerably while the scene was cleared.

A second t-bone collision occurred roughly an hour later, just before 4:00 p.m., on Stavanger Drive. That crash, at the intersection with Aberdeen Avenue, also caused significant damage to both vehicles. Paramedics took a child to hospital with a reported arm injury.

As with the earlier crash, traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked.