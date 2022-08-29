SHARE
Two SJRFD firefighters survey damage following a two-vehicle collision on Thorburn Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two children were injured following two separate traffic collisions in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews first responded to the intersection of Thorburn Road and Goldstone Street at about 2:45 p.m. following a t-bone collision. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles and caused shattered glass to be strewn over a large portion of the road.

Firefighters look on as the a family involved in a two-vehicle collision is tended-to. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Between the two vehicles, several children were involved in the collision. Paramedics took one young child to hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was slowed considerably while the scene was cleared.

The scene of a two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A second t-bone collision occurred roughly an hour later, just before 4:00 p.m., on Stavanger Drive. That crash, at the intersection with Aberdeen Avenue, also caused significant damage to both vehicles. Paramedics took a child to hospital with a reported arm injury.

As with the earlier crash, traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked.

A SJRFD firefighter and other personnel speak to a youth who was injured following a traffic collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Absorbent is spread under a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A t-bone collision on Thorburn Road caused significant damage to both vehicles. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
An Eastern Health ambulance heads to hospital with a young patient following a two-vehicle collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
